Beyond timber: Mayor Fred Fry’s vision for a research and tourism haven in Powers, Oregon

Powers, Oregon, long defined by its logging industry, is looking to diversify its economy through tourism, environmental restoration and scientific research.

Mayor Fred Fry, serving his first term, said the city is adapting as the timber industry continues to change.

"Timber's taken us as far as it can take us," Fry said.

He said tourism is already growing, driven in part by the city's mild summer weather, the south fork of the Coquille River and nearby campgrounds.

Fry's long-term vision includes creating a research center focused on archaeology, biology and geology. He hopes partnerships with Oregon State University and the Coquille Tribe could bring graduate students to study what he describes as the region's rich natural and cultural resources.

"If we had a research institute, we thought we could maybe provide a service that costs way less and be able to respond sooner" to archaeological needs on public lands, Fry said.

Environmental restoration is another priority. Fry said restoring salmon runs could strengthen the local economy by attracting anglers and other visitors.

Despite its changing economy, Powers continues to celebrate its logging heritage. The town's high school teams are known as the Cruisers, named for timber cruisers, the forestry workers who survey and assess timber before it is harvested. Residents also gather each Fourth of July for the annual White Cedar Days celebration.

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