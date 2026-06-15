World Cup fever builds across the Pacific Northwest

Seattle, Tacoma and communities across the Pacific Northwest are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with events, public art, youth outreach and more.

The World Cup is coming to the Northwest. Here’s how to become a soccer fan

Seattle will host six FIFA World Cup matches next year, bringing one of the world's biggest sporting events to the Pacific Northwest. For fans new to soccer, understanding ball control, strategy and the flow of play can make matches more enjoyable. Recognizing tactics such as diving helps explain some of the game's most debated moments.

Every World Cup puts a new spin on the soccer ball

The official match ball for the 2026 FIFA World Cup features a rougher surface designed to produce more stable flight than some previous designs. Each tournament debuts a new ball, continuing a decades-long tradition of showcasing advances in soccer technology and design.

One city in Washington is celebrating the World Cup with glass art

Tacoma is commemorating the World Cup by hiding 1,000 hand-stamped glass medallions throughout Pierce County. Each medallion incorporates the Puyallup Tribe's name for Tacoma, celebrating the city's Indigenous heritage as World Cup events come to the region.

Seattle is providing over 1,400 free World Cup tickets for kids

More than 1,400 free World Cup tickets will be distributed to young people and their caregivers through a privately funded program in Seattle. Organizers hope the initiative will introduce more families to the sport and inspire the next generation of soccer fans.

