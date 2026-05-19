From Ashland's homegrown Broadway star to arts and live music options around the region

The regional arts scene is exploding with a diverse range of sounds and storytelling, ranging from Asian fusion beats to historic choral milestones.

New releases

For those seeking innovative sounds, Karsh Kale is a must-listen; his latest work blends traditional Indian music with electronica, a style he helped pioneer. The creative process for his new album involved creating 28 paintings as inspiration for his piano-based compositions.

If you prefer high-energy hip-hop, the New Orleans group Tank and the Bangas—former NPR Tiny Desk winners—are highly recommended for their "Frank Zappa-esque" musical depth and freestyle prowess.

JPR live performance

Sage Cook and Aera Fox are an acoustic duo who serve as the core of a "semi-psychedelic" group called We Dream Dawn. Their debut album is titled Love Undoubtedly Underlies Everything, and their sound has been described as having an 80s vibe. The duo is scheduled for a live session at JPR Thursday, May 20 at noon. Listen to the performance live on the radio or stream it online at ijpr.org. Following their radio session, Sage and Aera will perform a live show in Medford on the same day at Dos Mariposas Vineyard at 5:30 p.m.

Applegate Valley youth music festival

If you are looking for music with a mission, several benefit festivals are on the horizon. Community Rising III takes place May 29–30 at Pacifica Ranch in Williams. This event supports youth music and scholarships, featuring "organic electronic music" from the group Yak Attack.

Bluegrass and BBQ fundraiser

On June 6, starting at 2 p.m., RoxyAnn Winery hosts Brews, Bluegrass, and BBQ to benefit the Rogue Valley Food System Network. This fundraiser features six hours of music, headlined by Portland’s Never Come Down.

Classical piano in the wild

For a truly unique sensory experience, do not miss Hunter Noack’s "Classical Music in the Wild" series. On May 30–31, Noack will bring a nine-foot Steinway grand piano to the shores of Applegate Lake. To overcome acoustical challenges in the natural landscape, the audience is provided with wireless Bluetooth headphones, allowing them to wander the trails while listening to the performance.

Choir celebration in Eugene

On the same weekend, the Eugene Gleemen celebrate their 100th anniversary with a gala at MacArthur Court on May 30, marking a century of male choral tradition in the region.

Ashland's homegrown Broadway star

Theater and film enthusiasts also have plenty to choose from this month. Broadway star Stephanie Leigh returns to her roots at Ashland High School on May 24 for her cabaret show, My Little Voice. Leigh, who performed as Mary Poppins on Broadway for three years, uses song and narrative to share her journey. Tickets available at AHS.

Documentary film screenings

Finally, for a look at local history, attend the Shasta Stories documentary screening on May 31 at Terrene Winery. These films offer a poignant look at the "entangled past" of rural Tule Lake, including Japanese incarceration and Modoc relocation.

Guests