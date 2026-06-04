Step inside a Coos Bay museum where visitors can climb aboard historic trains

The clang of bells and the steel frames of historic locomotives offer a glimpse into the industries that helped build Oregon's South Coast.

The Oregon Coast Historical Railway in Coos Bay preserves equipment from the region's railroad and logging history under the motto, "Ensuring a future for our past."

Museum manager Tom Baake said railroads have been part of the South Coast's social and economic fabric since the area's early days. What began as a collection centered on a single locomotive has grown to include logging equipment, reflecting the close connection between the two industries.

One of the museum's most prominent exhibits is Old 104, a 100-year-old steam locomotive that once hauled logs from the forest to the edge of Coos Bay, where they were assembled into rafts and transported to sawmills.

Baake recalled a friendly rivalry with Toledo, home to another century-old locomotive. The communities once marked the engines' anniversaries with weeklong celebrations. Today, the museum continues to commemorate that history.

Visitors can also see Old Yellow, a switch engine that operated at both the Panama Canal and Bonneville Dam.

Baake said the museum's interactive exhibits are especially popular with families.

Unlike many museums, the Oregon Coast Historical Railway allows visitors to climb aboard some equipment.

"The kids love to pretend to drive these things, and several of them have bells and whistles," Baake said.

The museum includes a gift shop, blacksmith area and annual holiday light display. It is currently open Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Baake said the organization is seeking additional volunteers to help maintain exhibits and preserve the region's railroad history.

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