Inside the only art museum on the Oregon coast

The Coos Art Museum in Coos Bay is the only art museum on the Oregon coast and is housed in a historic Art Deco post office building that opened in 1936.

Executive Director Lydia Heins said the museum is marking the building's 90th anniversary this year while continuing to showcase work by local, regional and national artists.

Coos Art Museum is housed inside an old 1930s former post office with Art Deco style architecture.

This summer, the museum's featured exhibition is "Surge," its annual maritime-themed show. The exhibit explores the movement and power of the ocean through a variety of artistic media.

"The ocean is so powerful," Heins said. "There's so much going on even beneath the surface."

Featured works include River Reishi's best-in-show sand sculpture and a driftwood orca created by local artist Terry Woodall.

The museum also invests in emerging artists through Vision 2026, a program that provides high school students with opportunities to exhibit their work in a professional setting.

Coos Art Museum An orca sculpture by Terry Woodall on display for the Coos Art Museum's maritime exhibition, "Surge."

The museum also invests in emerging artists through Vision 2026, a program that provides high school students with opportunities to exhibit their work in a professional setting.

Heins said the program helps students develop creative skills and gain experience presenting their work to the public.

In addition to its exhibitions, the museum offers youth scholarships, adult art classes and a gallery where museum members can rent or buy artwork.

Heins said she hopes visitors leave with a deeper appreciation for the ocean and the artists who interpret it through their work.

Guest