© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

Inside the only art museum on the Oregon coast

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 4, 2026 at 3:34 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Visitors at the PNW Community Coral Reef Project exhibit in the Perkins Gallery of the maritime-themed exhibition "Surge" at the Coos Art Museum.
Courtesy of Coos Art Museum
Visitors at the Pacific Northwest Community Coral Reef Project exhibit in the Perkins Gallery of the maritime-themed exhibition "Surge" at the Coos Art Museum.

The Coos Art Museum in Coos Bay is the only art museum on the Oregon coast and is housed in a historic Art Deco post office building that opened in 1936.

Executive Director Lydia Heins said the museum is marking the building's 90th anniversary this year while continuing to showcase work by local, regional and national artists.

Coos Art Museum is housed inside an old 1930s former post office with Art Deco style architecture.
Coos Art Museum is housed inside an old 1930s former post office with Art Deco style architecture.

This summer, the museum's featured exhibition is "Surge," its annual maritime-themed show. The exhibit explores the movement and power of the ocean through a variety of artistic media.

"The ocean is so powerful," Heins said. "There's so much going on even beneath the surface."

Featured works include River Reishi's best-in-show sand sculpture and a driftwood orca created by local artist Terry Woodall.

The museum also invests in emerging artists through Vision 2026, a program that provides high school students with opportunities to exhibit their work in a professional setting.

Sculpture on display for the Coos Art Museum's maritime exhibition, "Surge."
Coos Art Museum
An orca sculpture by Terry Woodall on display for the Coos Art Museum's maritime exhibition, "Surge."

The museum also invests in emerging artists through Vision 2026, a program that provides high school students with opportunities to exhibit their work in a professional setting.

Heins said the program helps students develop creative skills and gain experience presenting their work to the public.

In addition to its exhibitions, the museum offers youth scholarships, adult art classes and a gallery where museum members can rent or buy artwork.

Heins said she hopes visitors leave with a deeper appreciation for the ocean and the artists who interpret it through their work.

Guest

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Jefferson ExchangeAppfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay