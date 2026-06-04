How Wildlife Images cares for Oregon's injured and orphaned animals

In Grants Pass, a 25-acre wildlife sanctuary gives injured and orphaned animals a chance to recover and return to the wild.

Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center, now in its 45th year, cares for about 1,000 animals each year. Executive Director Dave Siddon said the nonprofit's mission is to "involve, educate, inspire."

Siddon said connecting with young people can be challenging in an age dominated by screens.

Wildlife Images 'Albert,' the barn owl, lives at Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center in Grants Pass, Oregon.

"The best way we found to communicate is basically to involve them in something we're doing," he said.

That can include helping prepare animal diets or participating in up-close animal encounters.

The center is currently in the midst of baby season, when staff may receive as many as 40 young animals in a single day. Siddon said Wildlife Images releases a higher percentage of rehabilitated animals than the national average.

Some animals cannot return to the wild. Those animals remain at the facility as wildlife ambassadors, including Gilbert, a 400-pound grizzly bear, and several retired film animals.

Visitors can see a wide variety of wildlife throughout the park. For an additional fee, guests can book animal encounters such as feeding river otters, meeting a grizzly bear or joining a guided walk with a wolf-dog hybrid.

Wildlife Images A golden eagle at Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Operating the facility is expensive. Siddon said the nonprofit's annual budget exceeds $1 million. Wildlife Images does not charge for animal treatment and relies on memberships, volunteers and donations to support its work.

Reflecting on his years at the center, Siddon said, "It's been a chunk of heaven."

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