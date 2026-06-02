Summer brings new challenges, from trail running to climbing Mount Shasta

As summer arrives in Southern Oregon and Northern California, runners are hitting the trails while climbers prepare for Mount Shasta's busy season.

Local outdoor enthusiasts say both activities offer physical challenges, personal rewards and opportunities to connect with the region's mountains.

Running for more than competition

A number of trail-running events are scheduled across the region this summer, ranging from family-friendly fun runs to some of the West Coast's most demanding trail races.

One of the most popular events is the Mount Ashland Hill Climb, a 13.5-mile race that gains roughly 5,600 feet in elevation. Other events include the Headwaters Trail Run near Mount Shasta and the new Lemurian Ascent Trail Run at Mount Shasta Ski Park.

But longtime runner Nicole Larsen said the appeal of running extends beyond competition.

"Running for me has really turned into more of a meditative practice and time alone in the mountains," Larsen said.

Larsen said her priorities have shifted over time. In her 20s, she focused on speed and training. Later, she concentrated on improving performance. Today, she runs primarily for enjoyment and time outdoors.

Jennifer Bray said running provides an opportunity to clear her mind and work through life's challenges.

"I like the time to myself," Bray said. "I work through things in my head."

She said endurance running often becomes as much a mental exercise as a physical one.

"You can do one step farther," she said.

The runners emphasized that trail running does not require expensive equipment. A good pair of shoes, gradual training and proper planning can help newcomers get started.

They also encouraged runners to research routes ahead of time, carry water when appropriate and let someone know where they are going before heading into remote areas.

For those looking for community, local organizations such as the Rogue Valley Runners and Siskiyou Mountain Runners host group runs and volunteer at regional races.

Kyle Sullivan / Medford BLM The view of the Applegate Valley from the Sterling Mine Ditch Trail, January 17, 2021

The long climb to the summit

For some athletes, trail running serves as a gateway to mountaineering.

Chris Carr, owner of Shasta Mountain Guides, said running is one of the best ways to build the endurance needed for mountain climbing.

"Running is a great training tool for the activity of climbing mountains," Carr said.

But he cautioned that mountaineering requires a different level of preparation.

Climbers on Mount Shasta travel across snowfields, loose rock and steep terrain using specialized equipment such as crampons and ice axes.

"There are no trails to the summit of Mount Shasta," Carr said.

The mountain rises to 14,179 feet and dominates the surrounding landscape. Carr said many first-time climbers underestimate both its size and the challenges posed by elevation, weather and route-finding.

Summit attempts often begin around 1 or 2 a.m. and can involve 12 to 14 hours of travel.

Carr said most climbers should spend several months training before attempting the peak. Those without an established fitness base may need even longer.

The risks of mountaineering became clear during Carr's first attempt to climb Mount Shasta more than 30 years ago. He chose to climb in November, when little snow covered the mountain and rockfall was common.

During the ascent, a falling rock passed so close to Carr that it brushed his ponytail.

Today, he points to that experience as an example of why preparation and timing matter.

Among the region's best-known climbing events is Climb Against the Odds, a fundraiser supporting breast cancer prevention. Participants spend months preparing before joining a guided, multi-day climb of Mount Shasta.

Bray, who has participated several times, said the experience creates strong bonds among climbers and often becomes deeply emotional.

"We started calling it 'Cry Against the Odds' because it's so emotional," she said.

For Carr, one of the most important lessons in mountaineering is knowing when not to continue.

Weather, snow conditions and other hazards can force climbers to turn around before reaching the summit.

"The mountain's not going anywhere," he said.

Events and Activities

Trail running



Mountaineering



June 11: History of Mountaineering (presentation by Chris Carr at the Mount Shasta Museum)

(presentation by Chris Carr at the Mount Shasta Museum) June 15-19: Climb Against the Odds (a multi-day Mount Shasta fundraiser benefiting breast cancer prevention)

Running clubs



Guests