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The Jefferson Exchange

Northwest news: Snowy plovers, queer wrestling and a mammoth dig

By Natalie Golay
Published June 1, 2026 at 4:20 PM PDT
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Princesa Payaso taps out while Certified Public Asskcicker, top, has them in a hold as Clemente Danger officiates at House of Danger, a queer variety show that includes wrestling, comedy, karaoke, and magic, on April 29, 2026 at the Swan Dive in Portland, Ore.
Eli Imadali
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OPB
Princesa Payaso taps out while Certified Public Asskcicker, top, has them in a hold as Clemente Danger officiates at House of Danger, a queer variety show that includes wrestling, comedy, karaoke, and magic, on April 29, 2026 at the Swan Dive in Portland, Ore.

Oregon’s seasonal partial beach closures help rejuvenate the once-threatened snowy plover

Restrictions on some Oregon beaches are helping a once-threatened shorebird make a comeback. Western snowy plovers nest in dry sand along the coast, where human activity can disturb nests and chicks. Since the species was listed as threatened in 1993, the breeding population in Oregon has grown from 45 adults to 546, aided by seasonal beach closures and habitat restoration efforts.

Queer wrestlers and performers build community one body slam at a time

House of Danger is a monthly queer wrestling variety show in Portland. Created by local performers who wanted more opportunities to practice wrestling, the event has become a space for queer and trans wrestlers to develop characters and perform storylines. Beyond the body slams, the show fosters deep community ties, even hosting real-life milestones like a recent in-ring marriage proposal.

Work on a mammoth dig site is underway

Near Kennewick, Washington, scientists and volunteers are continuing a yearslong excavation of a Columbian mammoth that died about 17,500 years ago. The Coyote Canyon dig site has become both a research project and an educational destination, where students help uncover clues about Ice Age floods, ancient ecosystems and the environment that surrounded the mammoth's remains.

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Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay