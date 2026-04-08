Humboldt Repair Cafe helps keep broken items out of landfills

A community repair effort on California’s North Coast aims to keep usable items out of landfills.

The Humboldt Repair Cafe, launched in April 2025, is a free event where volunteers repair broken household items.

The concept began in Amsterdam and has since grown to about 4,000 locally organized repair cafes worldwide.

City of Arcata Instagram Wendy Ring, organizer of the Humboldt Repair Cafe smiles in the background as two happy participants engage.

Wendy Ring coordinates the effort, bringing together everyone from Cal Poly Humboldt students to retired electricians to fix everything from lamps to computers.

She said the environmental impact is significant. One event in Eureka saved greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to about 18,000 miles of air travel by reducing the need to manufacture and transport new products.

“We have a lot of power that we’re not using,” Ring said. “One of them is simply keeping things alive and in use so that we don’t need more of them.”

For items like smartphones, she said, extending their lifespan can significantly cut emissions.

“If you can make it last twice as long, you’re cutting those emissions in half,” she said.

The cafe operates with a simple guideline: If a person can carry an item in, volunteers will try to fix it. Repairs range from electronics and furniture to jewelry and sentimental items.

While the events have about an 85% success rate, Ring said the broader benefit is community connection.

“The longer we can fix things and avoid buying new ones, the bigger the greenhouse gas reductions we can have,” she said.

The repair cafe rotates monthly between Arcata and Eureka.

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