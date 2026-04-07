Southern Oregon spring guide: best hikes, rides and events this April

Spring has arrived in Southern Oregon and Northern California, bringing warmer weather and a shift toward hiking, biking and climbing.

Outdoor guides Nicole Larsen, Ray Pettengell and Jennifer Bray shared where to go this month — and how to stay safe as conditions dry out.

A new Rogue Valley trail for hikers and dogs

A recently opened trail is expanding options for local hikers.

The Loop Trail at Prescott Park on Roxy Ann Peak allows people to circle the mountain without stepping onto nearby roads. The wide path is designed for hikers, runners and dog owners.

“It's nice and wide and a great one to get out and experience the beautiful views,” Larsen said.

Dogs are allowed, but must remain under control.

“Remember to keep them on leash,” Larsen said. “If you want to take your dog off leash, there are dog parks.”

Gravel biking season picks up as snow fades

With a lighter snowpack this year, many outdoor enthusiasts are shifting to spring riding earlier than usual.

Gravel biking — which blends pavement and dirt riding — is gaining traction across the region. Routes near Lake Siskiyou offer a mix of terrain and views of Mount Shasta.

“You can ride around Lake Siskiyou … some fast pavement roads and then mixed terrain around the lake with beautiful views,” Pettengell said.

Riders looking for equipment can visit the Rogue Valley Bike Swap on April 18 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at The Grove in Ashland.

Prime window for rock climbing

Spring offers some of the best climbing conditions before summer heat sets in.

Local climbers recommend areas like Lover’s Leap near Callahan, California, and the Rattlesnake area near Trail, Oregon. For beginners, Smith Rock State Park remains a top destination with guided instruction.

“This is really a climber’s favorite time to get out and about,” Larsen said.

Guides recommend starting with professional instruction or experienced climbers before heading out independently.

maksymholovinov / stock.adobe.com Pear blossoms bloom across Southern Oregon in spring, marking the start of the region’s annual Pear Blossom Festival in Medford.

Festivals, races and spring gatherings

Several outdoor-focused events are scheduled across the region this month.

The Pear Blossom Festival in Medford, April 11–12, includes a run, parade and street fair.

The State of Jefferson Expo in Yreka, the same weekend, features vendors, youth activities and chainsaw carving.

“It’s really fun,” Larsen said. “You can watch them carve these enormous logs into artwork.”

Chainsaw artist Mitch Hokanson is among those expected to demonstrate carving techniques.

Wildflowers emerge across the region

Spring blooms are already visible in lower elevations.

Along the Klamath River corridor, hikers can find a range of wildflowers, including red bells and other early-season species.

“There are so many flowers blooming," Bray said. "They’re just everywhere."

Higher elevations are expected to bloom later as temperatures continue to rise.

Watch for ticks, poison oak and fire risk

Warmer temperatures are bringing an early mix of hazards to local trails — and conditions are already unusually dry.

“Our snow surveys are pretty grim this year," Bray said. "Our waterways are already looking like June-ish conditions."

That dryness is increasing wildfire risk, even early in the season.

“We actually had one of our fires get out of our ring this weekend,” Bray said.

Officials urge caution with campfires: clear vegetation, avoid burning in wind and keep water and tools nearby. Removing “ladder fuels” — grasses and sticks that can carry flames upward — is especially important.

Ticks

Ticks are widespread this year, particularly in grassy areas.

“This weekend, I pulled over 100 probably off my dogs,” Bray said.



Wear long sleeves and pants.

Tuck pants into socks in tall grass.

Choose light-colored clothing to spot ticks more easily.

Check your body, clothing and pets after hikes.

Shower soon after being outdoors.

Mike Ireland Photography / stock.adobe.com Pacific poison oak shows its characteristic “leaves of three” pattern in spring. The plant’s oily coating can cause an itchy rash and blisters on contact.

Poison oak

Poison oak is at peak potency in spring.

“Poison oak right now is dripping with oil,” Larsen said.

Oil from poison oak, known as urushiol, can linger on shoes and gear for weeks and can trigger an itchy rash and blisters on contact.



Learn to identify “leaves of three,” often shiny in spring.

Stay on established trails to avoid brushing against plants.

Wash skin, clothing and gear promptly (dish soap can help remove oils).

Keep dogs on leash to prevent them from carrying oils back.

Rattlesnakes

Rattlesnakes are becoming more active as temperatures warm, especially in sunny, rocky areas.

“Situational awareness is key,” Bray said.

Snakes are generally not aggressive, but hikers should stay alert, especially during warm afternoons.

Watch for snakes in sunny, rocky areas and along trail edges.

Avoid tall grass and rock piles where snakes may rest.

Use a walking stick or make noise to alert them to your presence.

Give snakes space and do not attempt to move them.

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