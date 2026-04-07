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The Jefferson Exchange

How Port Orford protects its water supply

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published April 7, 2026 at 2:49 PM PDT
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Two people hike along a trail overlooking the coastline near Port Orford, Oregon, with ocean waves, rocky outcrops and forested hills in the background.
Photo courtesy City of Port Orford
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Courtesy of Discover Port Orford
Hikers walk along a coastal trail near Port Orford, Oregon, where tourism and outdoor recreation support the local economy.

Port Orford, Oregon, is the westernmost city in the contiguous United States. About 1,000 people live in the town, where coastal tourism and commercial fishing shape the economy.

The city is home to the West Coast’s only "dolly dock," a system that uses cranes to lift fishing boats out of the water and onto land. Mayor Ann Vileisis said the process draws attention from residents and visitors as boats return with rockfish and Dungeness crab.

Beyond the harbor, Port Orford attracts visitors with its rugged coastline, winter storm watching and salmon fishing on the Elk and Sixes rivers.

Vileisis said protecting the city's water supply remains a top priority.

Past landslides show the risk to the system, she said. The city recently purchased 160 acres of forested land upstream of its reservoir to prevent logging that could affect drinking water.

The city also faces ongoing infrastructure challenges. Aging systems and rising construction costs have delayed upgrades, including projects needed to connect new homes to the water system. Officials say those costs have roughly doubled in recent years.

Demographics compound the challenge.

Port Orford’s population skews older, with about 60% of residents over age 60. Vileisis said the city depends on volunteers to support local projects and maintain services.

"We’ve got a lot of retired people here who are willing to volunteer," she said.

Guest

  • Ann Vileisis, mayor of Port Orford, Oregon
A woman with gray hair smiles at a rocky shoreline and the ocean, as the wind blows her hair.
Courtesy of annvileisis.com

Ann Vileisis, mayor of Port Orford, Oregon.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay