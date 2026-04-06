Pacific Northwest communities cultivate change through youth action and local business

Youth Watershed Council packs a one-two punch, helping both Oregon students and the local environment

Student volunteers in Oregon’s Coast Range are working to restore the ecology of Shot Pouch Creek. The Youth Watershed Council, a program of the Marys River Watershed Council, recently led students in planting about 12,200 willow trees near Philomath. Organizers say the work is intended to restore conditions that existed before European settlement by creating habitat suitable for beavers and thinning aging alder trees that block sunlight.

Phoenix-Talent elementary schoolers square off in cooking competition

Seven elementary school students recently faced off at Phoenix High School for the Future Chefs Challenge, a competition designed to inspire young culinary talent. This year’s “Passport to Flavor” theme encouraged global recipes ranging from risotto to Irish potato leek soup.

Spokane wants to make the city more food truck-friendly

Spokane city officials are proposing updates to the decade-old food truck codes to foster a business-friendly environment ahead of summer events like the FIFA fan zone. Council members have proposed eliminating city permits to reduce unnecessary fees and red tape. However, the measure faces pushback from health officials and some council members who argue that removing permits eliminates accountability and oversight for food safety and waste disposal.