Why Dunsmuir, California, claims to have the best water on earth

A small city along the upper Sacramento River is leaning into its natural assets — from spring-fed drinking water to fly fishing — as it works to balance tourism with long-term sustainability.

Dunsmuir, in northern California’s Siskiyou County, has about 2,800 residents and sits along Interstate 5 and the Union Pacific Railroad. Situated in a canyon, it draws visitors for its scenery and access to outdoor recreation.

Dunsmuir boasts the "best water on earth," sourced from underground volcanic flows.

"Our water comes from a volcanic tube that never sees the light of day until you turn the tap water on," Mayor Juliana Luchessi said.

The untreated water is bottled at a city-owned, plastic-free facility.

Water also shapes the local landscape, including nearby landmarks such as Hedge Creek Falls and Mossbrae Falls.

Courtesy of Juliana Lechessi Juliana Luchessi serves as the mayor of Dunsmuir. She's also assistant city manager of the nearby town of Yreka.

Tourism drives much of the local economy, particularly fly fishing and river-based recreation.

Luchessi said the city caters to visitors looking for a slower pace, where people can “settle, enjoy the cool air and the water.”

Despite its size, Dunsmuir functions as a regional transportation hub, with an active Amtrak station and a small airport used mainly for emergency services and wildfire response.

The city is currently working on a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls by 2030. Visitors currently reach the falls by walking along active railroad tracks, which is both dangerous and illegal.

The city has also invested in wildfire preparedness, including a dedicated resilience planner and green waste programs.

Luchessi said she wants Dunsmuir to remain a place where families can put down roots.

"What I want for the city is to flourish and be a place where people can raise their families who can enjoy the natural beauty of the outdoors while being really close to community," she said.

Local events, including Second Saturday art walks and the River and Rails Brewfest, help reinforce that sense of community.

