Pacific Northwest news: Astoria Column at 100, a rural fire districts, and long COVID

‘It has turned into something bigger’: City celebrates Astoria Column’s centennial

Astoria is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Astoria Column, a 125-foot monument commemorating Pacific Northwest history. OPB's Kristian Foden-Vencil reports visitors continue the tradition of launching small balsa wood airplanes from the top. Originally envisioned as one of 12 majestic monuments on a grand railway tour, it is one of only six that were actually completed.

Oregon’s newest fire district seeks funding for its first fire station

Residents in Oregon’s Row River Valley have formed a new rural fire district to improve emergency response in a wildfire-prone area. KLCC's Rebecca Hansen-White reports they're now raising money to build their first fire station, estimated at $3.4 million. Supporters say the station would protect about 500 homes and thousands of visitors, but limited local tax revenue makes securing matching funds a challenge

Long COVID’s lasting toll for Latino farmworkers

A study found that 41% of agricultural workers report long COVID symptoms, such as respiratory issues and muscle weakness. Monica Carrillo-Casas reports many people continue to struggle years after their initial diagnosis.

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