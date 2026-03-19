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The Jefferson Exchange

Western ridged mussel decline in Oregon signals deeper trouble in rivers

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 19, 2026 at 12:24 PM PDT
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The Western Ridgeback Mussel fills an essential filter cleaning role within rivers located in western states. While their presence is critical for clean water and eliminating pollutants, their population has been dramatically reduced by more than 40%. In California rivers, they have nearly disappeared altogether.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
The Western Ridgeback Mussel fills an essential filter cleaning role within rivers located in western states. While their presence is critical for clean water and eliminating pollutants, their population has been dramatically reduced by more than 40%. In California rivers, they have nearly disappeared altogether.

Environmental advocates are threatening to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over delays in deciding whether the western ridged mussel should receive protection under the Endangered Species Act.

The freshwater species, found in rivers across parts of the Pacific Northwest and West, helps filter pollutants from waterways. Advocates say its decline could signal broader problems for river ecosystems.

Though easy to overlook, the western ridged mussel plays an important role in keeping rivers clean.

The mussels sit in riverbeds and filter water, removing particulate matter, bacteria such as E. coli and other pollutants. Meg Townsend, a freshwater attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, said one mussel bed can filter about 4.5 pounds of particulate matter from a river each year.

“They’re pretty much the unsung heroes of clean water,” Townsend said. “While they may be small and look like rocks and be half submerged in riverbeds, their impact is just absolutely huge.”

Townsend said mussels are an important indicator of ecosystem health. When they disappear, she said, rivers lose part of their natural ability to stay clean, affecting the entire ecosystem.

Western ridged mussels once ranged from San Diego County into Canada, including parts of Idaho and Nevada, Townsend said. But Townsend said their range has shrunk by 43%, and they have disappeared entirely from the southern part of their California range.

Recent die-offs in Oregon and Washington are especially concerning, Townsend said. In some cases, thousands of mussels can die in a single summer.

Advocates push federal protections for western ridged mussel

The species faces several threats, including dams, pollution and runoff from agriculture and urban areas.

Dams can fragment fish populations, alter water temperature and disrupt sediment flow, all of which can damage mussel habitat. That is especially problematic because mussels depend on healthy fish populations to reproduce.

Townsend said the Center for Biological Diversity petitioned in 2020 to have the western ridged mussel listed under the Endangered Species Act. The Fish and Wildlife Service found the petition presented enough scientific information to warrant a full review, she said, but missed its August 2021 deadline to make a required decision.

Now, the group has issued a 60-day notice of intent to sue the agency.

Townsend said the legal action is intended to force the agency to decide whether the species should be listed as threatened or endangered.

Guest

  • Meg Townsend, freshwater attorney, Center for Biological Diversity
Meg Townsend, freshwater attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity.
Meg Townsend
Meg Townsend, freshwater attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay