Rogue Valley Peace Choir brings together four Oregon choirs at SOU
Music can unite people and strengthen social movements, says Rob Griswell-Lowry, director of the Rogue Valley Peace Choir.
“Music is a very powerful tool to galvanize energy to bring people together and to give voice” to important causes, he said.
Songs, Griswell-Lowry said, can reach audiences in ways speeches cannot.
That belief shapes “Power of Song: Songs for Peace, Social Justice, and the Earth,” a collaborative concert bringing together four choirs from Portland, Eugene and the Rogue Valley. Griswell-Lowry said the performance reflects a long tradition of musical activism and community engagement.
Amid global social and political tension, he said he hopes audiences leave feeling encouraged rather than discouraged, inspired to make a difference in their own lives and communities.
The evening will conclude with a performance by more than 100 singers of “Hope Lingers On,” a piece centered on resilience in difficult times.
Guest
Rob Griswell Lowry, director, Rogue Valley Peace Choir
Event
- The Rogue Valley Peace Choir will present the free choral concert “Power of Song: Songs for Peace, Social Justice, and the Earth” on Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall at Southern Oregon University. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Seating is limited.