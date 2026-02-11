Rogue Valley Peace Choir brings together four Oregon choirs at SOU

Music can unite people and strengthen social movements, says Rob Griswell-Lowry, director of the Rogue Valley Peace Choir.

“Music is a very powerful tool to galvanize energy to bring people together and to give voice” to important causes, he said.

Songs, Griswell-Lowry said, can reach audiences in ways speeches cannot.

That belief shapes “Power of Song: Songs for Peace, Social Justice, and the Earth,” a collaborative concert bringing together four choirs from Portland, Eugene and the Rogue Valley. Griswell-Lowry said the performance reflects a long tradition of musical activism and community engagement.

Amid global social and political tension, he said he hopes audiences leave feeling encouraged rather than discouraged, inspired to make a difference in their own lives and communities.

The evening will conclude with a performance by more than 100 singers of “Hope Lingers On,” a piece centered on resilience in difficult times.

JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay Rob Griswell-Lowry, Director of the Rogue Valley Peace Choir, joins Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Feb. 11, 2026.

Guest

Rob Griswell Lowry, director, Rogue Valley Peace Choir

Event