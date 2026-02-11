© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

Rogue Valley Peace Choir brings together four Oregon choirs at SOU

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 11, 2026 at 2:30 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Courtesy of Rogue Valley Peace Choir

Music can unite people and strengthen social movements, says Rob Griswell-Lowry, director of the Rogue Valley Peace Choir.

“Music is a very powerful tool to galvanize energy to bring people together and to give voice” to important causes, he said.

Songs, Griswell-Lowry said, can reach audiences in ways speeches cannot.

That belief shapes “Power of Song: Songs for Peace, Social Justice, and the Earth,” a collaborative concert bringing together four choirs from Portland, Eugene and the Rogue Valley. Griswell-Lowry said the performance reflects a long tradition of musical activism and community engagement.

Amid global social and political tension, he said he hopes audiences leave feeling encouraged rather than discouraged, inspired to make a difference in their own lives and communities.

The evening will conclude with a performance by more than 100 singers of “Hope Lingers On,” a piece centered on resilience in difficult times.

Rob Griswell-Lowry, Director of the Rogue Valley Peace Choir, joins Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Feb. 11, 2026.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
Rob Griswell-Lowry, Director of the Rogue Valley Peace Choir, joins Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Feb. 11, 2026.

Guest

Rob Griswell Lowry, director, Rogue Valley Peace Choir

Event

  • The Rogue Valley Peace Choir will present the free choral concert “Power of Song: Songs for Peace, Social Justice, and the Earth” on Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall at Southern Oregon University. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Seating is limited.
Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedJefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay