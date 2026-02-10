© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mayor says workforce housing will help Sutherlin grow without losing its charm

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 10, 2026 at 12:12 PM PST
City of Sutherlin, Oregon
/
Facebook

Sutherlin, Oregon, located along Interstate 5 in Douglas County, is the second-largest and fastest-growing city in Douglas County. The town has about 8,700 people and promotes itself as welcoming and community-oriented.

Mayor Michelle Sumner moved to Sutherlin after a 21-year career in public safety. She said she was originally drawn to the Sutherlin's low crime rate and tranquil, green landscape.

City leaders are managing growth through projects like Oak Street Commons, a 70-unit workforce housing development aimed at providing affordable options for employees in industries like plywood and healthcare. The project uses a land trust model intended to preserve long-term affordability in the downtown area.

Sutherlin also hosts large community events, including the Sutherlin Throwdown, a barbecue and cornhole competition, and Umpqua Woofstock, a dog festival that draws thousands of visitors.

Sumner compared Sutherlin to her previous life in the Bay Area.

"It was just a kind of a less busy form of life," she said. "I just loved that, and I still love it."

Guest

  • Michelle Sumner, mayor of Sutherlin, Oregon
City of Sutherlin
This episode originally aired on Dec. 9, 2025.

