Regional news: Respite center setbacks, recall effort and youth soccer milestones

Oregon’s peer-run mental health respite centers, a Springfield school board recall effort and two Spokane students signing professional soccer academy contracts are among the regional stories featured in this week’s news roundup.

Community pushback, zoning issues derail Jackson County peer respite center

Oregon’s effort to expand peer-run mental health respite centers has faced setbacks. Stabbin’ Wagon, a nonprofit awarded $1.5 million to open Mountain Beaver House, encountered community opposition in Medford and zoning challenges in Ashland. The Oregon Health Authority later withdrew funding, citing missed milestones. Supporters say peer respite offers voluntary, non-clinical support during mental health crises.

Springfield school board under fire

Springfield residents have launched a recall effort against three school board members following a 3-2 vote to cut $2.34 million from the district’s budget midyear. The cuts led to 27 layoffs. Board members say the reductions were necessary because of funding shortfalls, while petitioners argue the board failed to pursue other options.

Spokane’s newest pros are still in class

Two Spokane students, Rocky Wells and Alana Vakaloma, have signed the first academy contracts for the city’s professional soccer teams. The amateur agreements allow them to train with professional clubs while preserving NCAA eligibility. Both complete school online, trading traditional high school routines for daily training and competition.

