Ashland's Vanessa Houk earns one of 12 national Courage Awards

Vanessa Houk, a wildfire survivor and director of Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice, recently received a national award recognizing her community work with unhoused and vulnerable residents.

In December, Houk was named one of 12 honorees nationwide by The Courage Project, a nonpartisan initiative that awards $25,000 to individuals and organizations demonstrating civic courage, compassion and community engagement.

The award recognizes the impact Houk has made in the community: She leads weekly Peace Meals, has coordinated a communitywide Thanksgiving meal since 2015, and regularly mobilizes volunteers and faith groups to provide emergency shelter and supplies when gaps in local services emerge.

JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay Vanessa Houk of Ashland is a recipient of an award from The Courage Project, a national platform supported by a variety of national philanthropic organizations recognizing the courage and compassion of individuals and organizations building bridges in their local community. Vanessa join Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange, in the JPR studio on Dec. 11, 2025.

Guest

Vanessa Houk, director of Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice

This episode originally aired on Dec 11, 2025.