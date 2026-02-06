Ashland's Vanessa Houk earns one of 12 national Courage Awards
Vanessa Houk, a wildfire survivor and director of Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice, recently received a national award recognizing her community work with unhoused and vulnerable residents.
In December, Houk was named one of 12 honorees nationwide by The Courage Project, a nonpartisan initiative that awards $25,000 to individuals and organizations demonstrating civic courage, compassion and community engagement.
The award recognizes the impact Houk has made in the community: She leads weekly Peace Meals, has coordinated a communitywide Thanksgiving meal since 2015, and regularly mobilizes volunteers and faith groups to provide emergency shelter and supplies when gaps in local services emerge.
Guest
- Vanessa Houk, director of Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice
This episode originally aired on Dec 11, 2025.