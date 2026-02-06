© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Ashland's Vanessa Houk earns one of 12 national Courage Awards

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 6, 2026 at 1:41 PM PST
Vanessa Houk
Vanessa Houk

Vanessa Houk, a wildfire survivor and director of Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice, recently received a national award recognizing her community work with unhoused and vulnerable residents.

In December, Houk was named one of 12 honorees nationwide by The Courage Project, a nonpartisan initiative that awards $25,000 to individuals and organizations demonstrating civic courage, compassion and community engagement.

The award recognizes the impact Houk has made in the community: She leads weekly Peace Meals, has coordinated a communitywide Thanksgiving meal since 2015, and regularly mobilizes volunteers and faith groups to provide emergency shelter and supplies when gaps in local services emerge.

Vanessa Houk of Ashland is a recipient of an award from The Courage Project, a national platform supported by a variety of national philanthropic organizations recognizing the courage and compassion of individuals and organizations building bridges in their local community. Vanessa join Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange, in the JPR studio on Dec. 11, 2025.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
Guest

  • Vanessa Houk, director of Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice

This episode originally aired on Dec 11, 2025.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
