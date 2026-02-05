Klamath Grown invites residents into food planning

As Oregon works to shape the future of how food is grown and distributed, organizers in the Klamath Basin are creating space for local voices to influence statewide decisions.

Rose Clark, executive director of Klamath Grown, is leading a community workshop in partnership with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to gather input for a statewide plan for how food is grown, distributed and consumed. The goal, Clark said, is to hear from the full range of people affected by decisions that shape the food system — from producers to consumers.

"Everyone eats food," said Clark. "Everyone’s got an opinion on food, and so we wanted to provide this space to open it up."

The workshop is a rare opportunity for residents to voice their opinions directly to state regulators.

Attendees will participate in small-group discussions on issues such as water availability and food waste.

Food waste is a growing concern across the state. About 15% of material in Oregon landfills is food, carrying both environmental and financial costs. Clark said Klamath Grown is already working to address those challenges through programs that connect surplus food to families in need.

The organization’s Community Food Fund provides eligible households with $40 per week in local food. Its Harvest Box partnership with Sky Lakes Medical Center promotes diets that emphasize fruits, vegetables and other plant-based foods while supporting more than 15 local farmers.

Organizers say strengthening the network of local farmers, food businesses and consumers helps keep money in the region and supports generational and locally owned businesses. From sustainable grazing practices to food producers listed in the "Klamath Grown Guide," the organization emphasizes long-term stewardship of local land, water and food.

The free workshop will include locally sourced food and time for participants to connect.

Guest

Rose Clarke, executive director, Klamath Grown

Event