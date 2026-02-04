Fort Jones looks to modernize while preserving small-town character

Fort Jones, California, is a small town in Siskiyou County's Scott Valley. The city is known for its scenic beauty and quiet atmosphere. The town was founded in 1852 as a U.S. Army fort to protect settlers. The fort itself no longer stands, but the city preserves its history through the Fort Jones Museum, which houses regional artifacts and military memorabilia.

Mayor Madeleine DeAndreis describes Fort Jones as “the land that time forgot.” She took office after a remarkable 104-104 tie in the local election, eventually winning the seat when her opponent conceded.

DeAndreis said Fort Jones is a stable and safe community of about 650 residents, sitting at roughly 2,700 feet in elevation.

While Siskiyou County politics can be contentious, DeAndreis said local leadership works best when residents concentrate on shared goals. She said her focus is on cooperation rather than party labels.

Modernizing a historic valley

Despite its small size, Fort Jones faces infrastructure and staffing challenges. DeAndreis said her priorities include updating aging public systems and strengthening the city’s capacity to deliver basic services.

Planned projects include constructing a new wastewater treatment plant and replacing aging underground pipes. The city is also working with Caltrans on a redesign of Main Street aimed at slowing traffic and improving pedestrian safety along Highway 3, which runs through the center of town.

Another challenge, DeAndreis said, is recruiting and retaining experienced municipal employees. Limited housing availability has made it difficult to attract the staff needed to manage city operations.

Her aim, she said, is to preserve Fort Jones’ sense of safety and family life while encouraging modest economic growth that supports the community’s future.

Madeleine DeAndreis, Mayor of Fort Jones, California.

