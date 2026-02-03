© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Finding winter recreation despite the lack of snow in Southern Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 3, 2026 at 4:18 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Expert fisherman Isaac Roman releases a non-native trout back into the river.
Isaac Roman
Despite a low snowpack, Southern Oregon and Northern California still offer a range of winter recreation options, according to Nicole Larsen, a lifelong runner and backcountry skier, and Ray Pettengell, who has climbed Mount Shasta more than 100 times.

While the Mount Ashland Ski Area is closed for the season, Pettengell said higher-elevation terrain still holds snow, including Bunny Flat on Mount Shasta, which offers reliable snowshoeing and skiing.

Larsen recommends Mount Shasta Ski Park for its $40 Wednesday lift tickets, noting that even with limited terrain, conditions can still be “fun, fast and soft."

For those who prefer a hike, Larsen recommends the Table Rocks, which offer panoramic views and kid-friendly trails.

Expert fisherman Isaac Roman recommends ice fishing at Castle Lake, though he cautions that "ice safety is a whole other deal." He advises using an ice auger and staying in the shaded areas, where the ice is thickest.

Roman said February is his favorite month for steelhead fishing.

"The fish are here," he said. "They are in the Klamath."

Jennifer Bray, a wildland firefighter with nearly three decades of experience, sees the warm winter as an opportunity for fire prevention.

She suggests residents use this time to clear brush, address defensible space and secure burn permits, rather than waiting until the fire danger rises.

Organizations and resources

Events

Guests

  • Nicole Larsen
  • Ray Pettengell
  • Jennifer Bray
  • Isaac Roman
(L-r): Jennifer Bray, Ray Pettengell, Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green, and Nicole Larsen in the JPR studio on Feb. 3, 2026.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
(L-r): Jennifer Bray, Ray Pettengell, Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green, and Nicole Larsen in the JPR studio on Feb. 3, 2026.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
