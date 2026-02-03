Finding winter recreation despite the lack of snow in Southern Oregon
Despite a low snowpack, Southern Oregon and Northern California still offer a range of winter recreation options, according to Nicole Larsen, a lifelong runner and backcountry skier, and Ray Pettengell, who has climbed Mount Shasta more than 100 times.
While the Mount Ashland Ski Area is closed for the season, Pettengell said higher-elevation terrain still holds snow, including Bunny Flat on Mount Shasta, which offers reliable snowshoeing and skiing.
Larsen recommends Mount Shasta Ski Park for its $40 Wednesday lift tickets, noting that even with limited terrain, conditions can still be “fun, fast and soft."
For those who prefer a hike, Larsen recommends the Table Rocks, which offer panoramic views and kid-friendly trails.
Expert fisherman Isaac Roman recommends ice fishing at Castle Lake, though he cautions that "ice safety is a whole other deal." He advises using an ice auger and staying in the shaded areas, where the ice is thickest.
Roman said February is his favorite month for steelhead fishing.
"The fish are here," he said. "They are in the Klamath."
Jennifer Bray, a wildland firefighter with nearly three decades of experience, sees the warm winter as an opportunity for fire prevention.
She suggests residents use this time to clear brush, address defensible space and secure burn permits, rather than waiting until the fire danger rises.
Organizations and resources
- Siskiyou Mountain Club
- Redding Trail Alliance
- All Trails
- Mt. Shasta Ice Rink
- Crater Lake Snowshoe Tour
- KS Wild Beginner's Cross Country Ski Tour
Events
- Liberty Arts Stories to Share: Feb. 5 Yreka Preservation Hall
- Backcountry Film Festival: Feb. 7 at Fort Jones Northern California Resource Center
- Banff Mountain Film Festival: Feb. 7–8 at Southern Oregon University
- The Great Backyard Bird Count: Feb. 13–16.
- 5th Annual Seed Swap: Feb. 21 at Josephine County Fairgrounds, Grants Pass
- Sportsmen's & Outdoor Recreation Show: Feb. 20-22 at Central Point ExpoGuests
