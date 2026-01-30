© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
The Jefferson Exchange

Oregon State's DNA detectives study 'adorable' carnivores in northern California

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published January 30, 2026 at 1:40 PM PST
Benjamin Wymer
/
Oregon State University
A photograph of the Humboldt marten.

The Humboldt marten, a rare, ferret-sized carnivore, is currently listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Weighing about two pounds, the subspecies of the Pacific marten was nearly wiped out by the fur trade and old-growth logging. It was thought to be extinct until it was rediscovered during a wildlife survey in the mid-1990s.

Innovative population tracking

Sean Matthews, wildlife ecologist at Oregon State University, is leading efforts to determine whether the small, isolated marten populations are stable or declining. His team collects hair samples for genetic analysis, placing PVC baited with chicken and fitted with glue strips in the forest.

DNA analysis allows researchers to identify individual martens, which Matthews calls "adorable," and determine their sex, providing a baseline for long-term population monitoring. Matthews said the work moves beyond simply mapping where martens live to estimating how many remain.

Martens are closely associated with high-elevation forested ridgetops and lower-elevation coastal ravines. They depend on forests with a complex, layered structure — including large trees, downed logs and dense vegetation — to survive and evade predators such as bobcats.

Skilled climbers, they move through the canopy and can descend trees headfirst to escape danger.

Clearer lens

During a three-month study in 2022, researchers used the hair snares and remote cameras to survey about 150 square miles east of Klamath, California. Genetic analysis identified 46 martens, 28 males and 18 females.

Martens were most abundant along high-elevation forested ridgetops with consistent winter snowpack and in lower-elevation ravines and riparian areas within coastal forests.

Research reveals insights into the rare coastal marten, an adorable carnivore

The findings help inform conservation and land-use decisions affecting the coastal marten, a member of the weasel family. Remaining populations in Northern California and Southern Oregon continue to face threats from habitat loss, rodenticides, vehicles and disease.

Land managers, including the Yurok Tribe and public and private landowners, are using the findings to identify areas with higher marten densities and apply lighter-touch wildfire fuel treatments.

Researchers said this approach reduces fire risk while preserving critical habitat and supporting climate-resilient forests, helping the Humboldt marten expand its narrow coastal range.

Guest

  • Sean Matthews
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
