Scientists and volunteers team up to study moths in the Siskiyou Crest

The Siskiyou Crest region is known for its extraordinary plant diversity, but a new study is turning attention to some of its most overlooked residents — moths. Entomologist Dana Ross of Oregon State University is leading the Siskiyou Crest Moth Project, a large-scale effort to document the region's moth species and establish a baseline for future research.

While bees and butterflies are celebrated, moths are critical pollinators. Experts estimate the Siskiyou Crest is home to 1,000 to 1,500 species of moths, dwarfing the 120 butterfly species found in the nearby Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument.

The project documents the diversity of moths through scientific research and community "moth nights," where volunteers use black lights to attract specimens. These insects are ecological powerhouses, serving as vital pollinators and critical food sources for birds and bats.

"Moths are a little-known fauna," Ross said. We want to change that."

