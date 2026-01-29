This nonprofit helps Oregon women pay for college and grad school

Founded in 1869, the Philanthropic Education Organization has evolved from a small society of seven women into an international nonprofit with 6,000 chapters across the U.S. and Canada. Dedicated to the advancement of women through education, the organization has provided $500 million in financial assistance throughout its history.

In Oregon, 167 chapters manage a variety of scholarships, grants and low-interest loans. Linda Croft, president ofa chapter in Ashland, emphasizes that their mission goes beyond the checkbook.

"We help support them through financial means and emotional support as well," Croft said. The emotional support can include everything from sending care packages to celebrating student achievements.

Real-world impact

For Abby Kohler, an Ashland resident pursuing a master’s in nursing education, the organization's support was a lifeline while working full-time as a nurse during the pandemic. Reflecting on the impact of the funding, Kohler said it "gave me the opportunity to focus more on school and not have to worry about the burdens of paying for everyday life."

Portland is set to host the 2029 PEO International Convention, followed by the 2030 Oregon State Convention in southern Oregon.

Guests

Linda Croft, president of a PEO chapter in Ashland.

Abby Kohler, scholarship recipient