The Jefferson Exchange

This nonprofit helps Oregon women pay for college and grad school

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published January 29, 2026 at 1:39 PM PST
Linda Croft, President of P.E.O. Chapter (FO) in Ashland, joins Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Jan. 29, 2026.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
Linda Croft, President of P.E.O. Chapter (FO) in Ashland, joins Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Jan. 29, 2026.

Founded in 1869, the Philanthropic Education Organization has evolved from a small society of seven women into an international nonprofit with 6,000 chapters across the U.S. and Canada. Dedicated to the advancement of women through education, the organization has provided $500 million in financial assistance throughout its history.

In Oregon, 167 chapters manage a variety of scholarships, grants and low-interest loans. Linda Croft, president ofa chapter in Ashland, emphasizes that their mission goes beyond the checkbook.

"We help support them through financial means and emotional support as well," Croft said. The emotional support can include everything from sending care packages to celebrating student achievements.

Real-world impact

For Abby Kohler, an Ashland resident pursuing a master’s in nursing education, the organization's support was a lifeline while working full-time as a nurse during the pandemic. Reflecting on the impact of the funding, Kohler said it "gave me the opportunity to focus more on school and not have to worry about the burdens of paying for everyday life."

Portland is set to host the 2029 PEO International Convention, followed by the 2030 Oregon State Convention in southern Oregon.

Guests

Linda Croft, president of a PEO chapter in Ashland.
Abby Kohler, scholarship recipient

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
