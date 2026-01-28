© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Connecting the past to today: preserving the deep roots of Coos County, Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published January 28, 2026 at 1:27 PM PST
Coos History Museum

The Coos History Museum in Coos Bay, Oregon, serves as a portal to the region's past. Founded in 1891, it is the second-oldest historical society in the state.

Originally established in 1947 as the Coos-Curry Pioneer and Historical Association Museum, it now occupies a building just off Highway 101 and houses a collection of over 40,000 artifacts and 200,000 images.

Honest storytelling

The museum is committed to telling the "whole story" of the southern Oregon coast, including its most difficult chapters, said Heather Christenbury, executive director and curator.

Current displays address the Oregon's black exclusion laws, the forced removal of Native tribes and the 1902 lynching of Alonzo Tucker. By partnering with local tribes and the Oregon Remembrance Project, the museum ensures these "dark" histories are recognized alongside the "light."

What to See

  • Waves of Tradition: A new exhibit for America’s 250th anniversary, focusing on maritime traditions, the dunes and local forests.
  • Birds in Flight: An upcoming natural history exhibit featuring local wildlife and taxidermy.
  • Permanent Treasures: Highlights include a Fresnel lens from a lighthouse, historic boats, and timber-industry equipment.
An exhibit featured at the Coos History Museum in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Coos History Museum
An exhibit featured at the Coos History Museum in Coos Bay, Oregon.

Guest

  • Heather Christenbury, Coos History Museum executive director and curator
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
