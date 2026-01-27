© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Lakeside Mayor Nikki Wood on dunes, tourism and the town's future

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published January 27, 2026 at 12:25 PM PST
Lakeside, Oregon
Oregon Coast Visitors Association
Lakeside, Oregon

Lakeside, Oregon, is a small coastal town of 2,000 residents shaped by dramatic landscapes and an unconventional system of local government.

Nestled off Highway 101, about 15 minutes north of Coos Bay, the community offers direct ATV access to the Oregon Dunes and borders Tennmile Lake, a sprawling body of water with roughly 64 miles of shoreline, where some homes can only be reached by boat.

In the early 20th century, Lakeside drew Hollywood celebrities, including Bob Hope and Bing Crosby.

Economically, Lakeside stands out as Oregon’s largest town with no property tax base. Instead, Lakeside relies on state-shared revenue and tourism taxes to fund basic services.

This model creates challenges for maintaining infrastructure, such as a $14 million wastewater project, while closely tying the town’s fortunes to the busy summer tourism season.

In recent years, Lakeside has weathered political turbulence. Mayor Nikki Wood took office after a voter recall removed half the city council over a controversial property purchase.

"Lakeside has so much potential," she said, recalling visits to her grandparents' home there.

Despite the turmoil, Wood said the town is turning around and trying to reclaim its identity as a vacation destination. She points to the return of drag boat races and a renewed emphasis on community connection, describing it as feeling like "one big family."

Guest

  • Nikki Wood, Mayor of Lakeside, Oregon
Nikki Wood, Mayor of Lakeside, Oregon
City of Lakeside, Oregon
Nikki Wood, Mayor of Lakeside, Oregon

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
