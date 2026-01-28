© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Dry winter and trapped air raise concerns in the Rogue Valley

By Mike Green,
Natalie GolayMilt Radford
Published January 28, 2026 at 1:24 PM PST
Autumn scenery of Rogue River valley in early morning with fog and mist.
Elton - stock.adobe.com
/
430698103
Autumn scenery of the Rogue River valley in early morning with fog and mist.

In the Rogue Valley, JPR meteorologist Milt Radford says conditions are unusually dry for winter. The region is in what he calls a “pre-drought” state, with precipitation approximately 18-19% below average.

While much of the eastern U.S. is dealing with rare and destructive ice storms caused by supercooled air, Radford says the bigger concern locally is air stagnation.

Science of stagnant air

Air stagnation occurs when persistent high pressure traps cold air in valleys, preventing the atmosphere from mixing, Radford said. This condition leads to dense fog and increased air pollution, which can increase health risks for some people.

Snowpack and fire safety

Radford points to a stark contrast in snowpack this winter between Mount Ashland in Southern Oregon and Mount Shasta in Northern California. Though the two mountains are only about a 90-minute drive apart, Mount Shasta’s greater height allows it to intercept Pacific storms. Mount Ashland, by comparison, remains “tucked in” and receives far less snow.

That lack of snow, Radford said, is bad news for the upcoming fire season. Mountain snowpack acts as long-term water storage, slowly releasing moisture into soils and streams well into summer.

Guest

  • Milt Radford, JPR meteorologist
