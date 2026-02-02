From tax help to flood recovery, stories from across the Northwest

This episode brings together several stories from public radio stations across the region, highlighting issues shaping communities in the Northwest.

Oregon taxpayers find relief through nonprofits

Many people in Oregon fail to file their tax returns each year for a variety of reasons. Many of them are missing out on significant refunds. Nonprofits are chipping in to help, but also need more volunteers.

Farmers rebuild after historic flooding

In Fall City, Washington, farmers are working to restore soil health after historic floods affected nearly 89,000 acres of crop fields across 13 counties.

Beyond visible destruction, floods wash away nutrient-rich topsoil that farmers spend years building. Farmers are currently using compost and cover crops to rejuvenate the land.

400-year-old historic oak tree saved in Tumwater

A landmark Garry oak tree in Tumwater, Washington, has been saved following a court ruling that overturned the city's plan to remove it for safety concerns. Estimated to be 400 years old, the tree served as a vital trail marker for Indigenous communities and travelers on the Oregon Trail.

This ruling is significant because it appears to be the first time a court has enforced local historic preservation protections for a natural structure rather than a building.

Pierce County redefines juvenile probation

Pierce County has shifted to opportunity-based probation, a model focusing on skill-building and community support rather than punishment. Through partnerships with organizations like Alchemy Skateboarding and Arts Connect, young people engage in activities ranging from glass art to risk mitigation.

A 2025 study found that this approach has successfully lowered youth recidivism rates below the state average.

