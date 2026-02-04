Southern Oregon Hoop Factory aims to build skills on and off the court

The Southern Oregon Hoop Factory in Medford is taking a broader approach to youth athletics, combining basketball training with mental and physical development.

Cofounder and executive director Devin Price said the program draws on European and collegiate training models, integrating skill development with mobility, recovery and mental health tools. While physical conditioning remains central, Price said athletes also need to train their minds to handle pressure, setbacks and competition.

"Athletics and sports is just a tool to teach these skill sets that can translate to other areas of life," Price said.

The program also points to research linking organized sports participation to lower rates of youth obesity and improved mental health outcomes.

Cultivating character off the court

Coaches at the Hoop Factory emphasize relationship-building and long-term growth. Mistakes are treated as part of development, and athletes are encouraged to focus on what they can control: "your attitude and your effort," Price said.

Through partnerships with the Win Within Mentality app, athletes set personal goals and identify motivations for training. Price said outcomes vary: some athletes aim to compete at the collegiate level — a path 26 program participants have taken — while others focus on skill-building and enjoyment of the game.

The program’s goal, Price said, is to prepare young athletes for challenges beyond basketball by building resilience, communication skills and self-awareness.

Guest

Devin Price, cofounder and executive director of Southern Oregon Hoop Factory