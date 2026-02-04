© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

A Bob Ross–inspired virtual 5K aims to plant trees across Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 4, 2026 at 1:29 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Oregon Parks Forever mails out branded swag to registered participants in the 2026 Happy Little 5K (virtual). Registration closes April 1.
Oregon Parks Forever
The Happy Little (virtual) 5K race kit includes a T-shirt, bib and medal for participants who register by April 1.

Registration is now open for the Happy Little (virtual) 5K, a Bob Ross–inspired event supporting tree planting in Oregon’s parks and forests.

Oregon Parks Forever sponsors the race, drawing inspiration from Bob Ross’s love of the outdoors. On the Jefferson Exchange, Executive Director Seth Miller shares how the event works and why it has become one of the organization’s most popular fundraisers.

Participants can walk, run, paddle or roll anywhere outdoors to complete their 5K between April 18 and April 26, spanning Earth Day and Arbor Day.

Those who register by April 1 are guaranteed to receive a race shirt and medal before event week. Last year’s race sold out early due to high demand. Registration closes April 15.

  • Seth Miller, executive director Oregon Parks Forever
Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Jefferson ExchangeAppfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay