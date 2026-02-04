A Bob Ross–inspired virtual 5K aims to plant trees across Oregon

Registration is now open for the Happy Little (virtual) 5K, a Bob Ross–inspired event supporting tree planting in Oregon’s parks and forests.

Oregon Parks Forever sponsors the race, drawing inspiration from Bob Ross’s love of the outdoors. On the Jefferson Exchange, Executive Director Seth Miller shares how the event works and why it has become one of the organization’s most popular fundraisers.

Participants can walk, run, paddle or roll anywhere outdoors to complete their 5K between April 18 and April 26, spanning Earth Day and Arbor Day.

Those who register by April 1 are guaranteed to receive a race shirt and medal before event week. Last year’s race sold out early due to high demand. Registration closes April 15.