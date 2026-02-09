© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

How immigration laws criminalize the presence of undocumented humans

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 9, 2026 at 1:52 PM PST
University of Arizona Press

Rafael Martinez earned a doctorate, an achievement shared by about 2% of U.S. adults, according to the Brookings Institution.

Martinez is now a professor at Arizona State University, but for much of his youth, he lived in the United States without legal status.

While Martinez’s family lived under the constant threat of deportation, his parents worked, and he focused on his studies. He has said that much of that effort took place in the shadows, shaped by the fear of being discovered.

Today, Martinez is an outspoken advocate for immigration reform and a scholar of undocumented youth movements. In his book "Illegalized: Undocumented Youth Movements in the United States," he examines how undocumented youth built networks, challenged immigration policy and redefined public narratives about belonging. He connects that history to his own journey from undocumented student to scholar.

Guest

  • Raphael Martinez, professor and author

This episode originally aired on Nov. 25, 2024.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
