The Jefferson Exchange

Plastics are everywhere, but Oregon's bottle bill offers a way forward

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published January 26, 2026 at 10:42 AM PST
A gloved hand picks up a discarded plastic bottle on a sandy beach, with other volunteers blurred in the background during a cleanup
InsideCreativeHouse - stock.adobe
Judith Enck discusses why individual actions like recycling fall short in her book, "The Problem With Plastics."

Oregon's bottle bill is a model for other states to emulate when it comes to plastic pollutioin, argues environmental policy expert Judith Enck.

In her new book, "The Problem With Plastic: How We Can Save Ourselves And Our Planet Before It's Too Late," she paints a dire picture of a world in serious trouble due to the ubiquity of plastics.

Enck is a former EPA regional director and founder of Beyond Plastics, a nonprofit organization working to reduce plastic pollution.

In the book, she lays out evidence that plastic is harming the environment and every animal species, including humans.

"Plastic is everywhere," Enck said in the book, including in the soil, water and air.

She also said plastics are present in the human bodies and pose health risks.

There are solutions to the plastic problem, Enck said, but not all proposed solutions are effective.

Enck said Oregon has led with legislative action, and other states need to follow a similar path.

  • Judith Enck, author of "The Problem With Plastic: How We Can Save Ourselves And Our Planet Before It's Too Late"
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
