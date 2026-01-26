Plastics are everywhere, but Oregon's bottle bill offers a way forward

Oregon's bottle bill is a model for other states to emulate when it comes to plastic pollutioin, argues environmental policy expert Judith Enck.

In her new book, "The Problem With Plastic: How We Can Save Ourselves And Our Planet Before It's Too Late," she paints a dire picture of a world in serious trouble due to the ubiquity of plastics.

Enck is a former EPA regional director and founder of Beyond Plastics, a nonprofit organization working to reduce plastic pollution.

In the book, she lays out evidence that plastic is harming the environment and every animal species, including humans.

"Plastic is everywhere," Enck said in the book, including in the soil, water and air.

She also said plastics are present in the human bodies and pose health risks.

There are solutions to the plastic problem, Enck said, but not all proposed solutions are effective.

Enck said Oregon has led with legislative action, and other states need to follow a similar path.

Guest