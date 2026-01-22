© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

OHSU president plans to expand footprint in Southern Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published January 22, 2026 at 1:55 PM PST
OHSU President, Dr. Shereef Elnahal joins Jefferson Exchange Host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Jan. 21, 2026.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
OHSU President, Dr. Shereef Elnahal joins Jefferson Exchange Host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Jan. 21, 2026.

Oregon Health & Science University President Shereef Elnahal says expanding the health care workforce in Southern Oregon will require increased investment in medical training and stronger regional partnerships.

Elnahal spoke Jan. 21 at a regional health workforce conference at Southern Oregon University, where he addressed concerns about declining state support for graduate medical education, which trains medical residents to become practicing physicians. He also said he has heard calls from local leaders to increase OHSU’s investment in Southern Oregon and is committed to expanding the university’s presence in the region.

Based in Portland, OHSU operates as a teaching hospital with programs and partner institutions across the state, including in Medford, Ashland, Klamath Falls and Chiloquin. The university employs about 700 people in Southern Oregon and is working to grow its footprint as rural communities continue to face shortages of health care clinicians.

Guest

  • Dr. Shereef Elnahal, president of OHSU
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
