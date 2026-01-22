OHSU president plans to expand footprint in Southern Oregon

Oregon Health & Science University President Shereef Elnahal says expanding the health care workforce in Southern Oregon will require increased investment in medical training and stronger regional partnerships.

Elnahal spoke Jan. 21 at a regional health workforce conference at Southern Oregon University, where he addressed concerns about declining state support for graduate medical education, which trains medical residents to become practicing physicians. He also said he has heard calls from local leaders to increase OHSU’s investment in Southern Oregon and is committed to expanding the university’s presence in the region.

Based in Portland, OHSU operates as a teaching hospital with programs and partner institutions across the state, including in Medford, Ashland, Klamath Falls and Chiloquin. The university employs about 700 people in Southern Oregon and is working to grow its footprint as rural communities continue to face shortages of health care clinicians.

