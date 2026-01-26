© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Lawsuit seeks mandate for federal government to protect gray wolves

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published January 26, 2026 at 10:53 AM PST
Oregon gray wolf sitting. It wears an electronic tracking band around its neck.
Center for Biological Diversity
The Center for Biological Diversity is suing to force the Trump administration to follow an agreement to protect the gray wolf population in Oregon under the Endangered Species Act.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a notice of intent to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in December 2025, alleging that the agency failed to develop a national gray wolf recovery plan as required under the Endangered Species Act.

The Trump administration said in November 2025 that protections for the gray wolf under the Endangered Species Act were “no longer appropriate” and that it would not develop an updated recovery plan.

The decision reverses a policy, announced in 2024 under the Biden administration, committed to creating a national gay wolf recovery plan, following a 2022 lawsuit.

Guest

  • Collette Adkins, senior attorney and carnivore conservation program director at the Center for Biological Diversity

This interview was originally broadcast on December 16, 2025.

