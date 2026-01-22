© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

How Rogue Valley residents can cut climate pollution

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published January 22, 2026 at 1:14 PM PST
Members of the Ashland Youth for Electrification campaign pose on the Ashland Plaza on March 10, 2023.
Rogue Climate
Members of the Ashland Youth for Electrification campaign pose on the Ashland Plaza on March 10, 2023.

Many Rogue Valley residents share a commitment to living sustainably. A central question, though, is how much individual choices actually matter in reducing climate pollution and which actions have the biggest impact.

Those questions are at the center of Climate Change and Community, a talk hosted by the Ashland Climate Collaborative at the Ashland Public Library.

The collaborative brings together local residents looking for practical ways to reduce climate pollution in Ashland and strengthen community-wide climate action.

Guest

  • Lorrie Kaplan, president and cofounder of the Ashland Climate Collaborative

Event

  • Climate Change and Community, part of the Big Ideas series at the Ashland Public Library, runs from 4 to 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3. Speakers include Lorrie Kaplan, president and co-founder of the Ashland Climate Collaborative, and Erin O'Kelley Muck, the organization’s executive director.
Lorrie Kaplan, President and Co-founder of the Ashland Climate Collaborative, joins Jefferson Exchange Host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Jan. 22, 2026.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
Lorrie Kaplan, President and Co-founder of the Ashland Climate Collaborative, joins Jefferson Exchange Host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Jan. 22, 2026.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
