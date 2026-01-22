How Rogue Valley residents can cut climate pollution

Many Rogue Valley residents share a commitment to living sustainably. A central question, though, is how much individual choices actually matter in reducing climate pollution and which actions have the biggest impact.

Those questions are at the center of Climate Change and Community, a talk hosted by the Ashland Climate Collaborative at the Ashland Public Library.

The collaborative brings together local residents looking for practical ways to reduce climate pollution in Ashland and strengthen community-wide climate action.

Guest

Lorrie Kaplan, president and cofounder of the Ashland Climate Collaborative

Event

Climate Change and Community, part of the Big Ideas series at the Ashland Public Library, runs from 4 to 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3. Speakers include Lorrie Kaplan, president and co-founder of the Ashland Climate Collaborative, and Erin O'Kelley Muck, the organization’s executive director.