The Jefferson Exchange

Protecting Oregon’s wild landscapes, one native plant at a time

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published January 21, 2026 at 1:43 PM PST
Oregonians live in a state with exceptional natural beauty and diversity, ranging from alpine lava fields to coastal sand dunes.

For over 60 years, members of the Native Plant Society of Oregon have been visiting Oregon's wild places to enjoy, conserve and study natural vegetation. Founded in Portland in 1961, the society has grown into a statewide network with more than 1,000 members.

The Siskiyou chapter of the Native Plant Species of Oregon recently named Matt Dybala its new president.

Guest

  • Matt Dybala, president of the Siskiyou chapter of Native Plant Species of Oregon
