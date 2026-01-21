Klamath Community College looks to ease child care shortage

Klamath Community College is moving forward with plans for a new child care and early learning center, an effort to address the growing shortage of affordable child care in the region.

The project is a partnership between the college and the Oregon Child Development Coalition. The nearly 29,000-square-foot facility, planned near the college’s north entrance, will serve up to 140 children and house KCC’s early childhood education and paraeducator degree programs.

College leaders say the center will serve as both a child care provider and a training hub, preparing future educators and supporting those interested in launching their own child care programs.

Guest