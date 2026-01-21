How Fermentopia connects flavor, culture and gut health
Ways To Subscribe
Fermentation is having a moment, but it’s also one of the oldest ways people across cultures have preserved food and built flavor.
Beyond taste, fermentation introduces beneficial bacteria that support digestion and a healthy gut microbiome.
That’s the spirit behind Fermentopia, Southern Oregon’s celebration of fermented foods and beverages, from sourdough, cheese and chocolate to kimchi, miso, cider, wine and kombucha.
Guest
- Karolina Lavagnino, Wild Thyme Productions
Event
- Fermentopia runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24–25, at the Phoenix Civic Plaza in downtown Phoenix. Tickets are $7 per day. Children younger than 12 are admitted free.