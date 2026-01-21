How Fermentopia connects flavor, culture and gut health

Fermentation is having a moment, but it’s also one of the oldest ways people across cultures have preserved food and built flavor.

Beyond taste, fermentation introduces beneficial bacteria that support digestion and a healthy gut microbiome.

That’s the spirit behind Fermentopia, Southern Oregon’s celebration of fermented foods and beverages, from sourdough, cheese and chocolate to kimchi, miso, cider, wine and kombucha.

Guest

Karolina Lavagnino, Wild Thyme Productions

Event