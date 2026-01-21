© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

How Fermentopia connects flavor, culture and gut health

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published January 21, 2026 at 1:29 PM PST
pickled and fermented items in glass jars
Fermentopia
Blue River Ferments and Pickles displays items at Fermentopia.

Fermentation is having a moment, but it’s also one of the oldest ways people across cultures have preserved food and built flavor.

Beyond taste, fermentation introduces beneficial bacteria that support digestion and a healthy gut microbiome.

That’s the spirit behind Fermentopia, Southern Oregon’s celebration of fermented foods and beverages, from sourdough, cheese and chocolate to kimchi, miso, cider, wine and kombucha.

Guest

  • Karolina Lavagnino, Wild Thyme Productions

Event

  • Fermentopia runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24–25, at the Phoenix Civic Plaza in downtown Phoenix. Tickets are $7 per day. Children younger than 12 are admitted free.
