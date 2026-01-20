Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden takes aim at Trump’s trade and economic policy

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, who has represented Oregon in Congress for 45 years, including 30 years in the Senate, joined the Jefferson Exchange for a wide-ranging conversation on federal economic policy, national security and issues affecting Oregon.

Wyden, the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, criticized President Donald Trump’s economic approach, using the term “Donsense” to describe what he said is a pattern of misguided policies and decision-making.

Trade and federal economic policy

Wyden said tariffs function as taxes paid by American consumers and called Trump’s trade policies “deranged economics.” He said that about one in four U.S. jobs is connected to trade, making tariff policy a major concern for working families and businesses.

Venezuela and U.S. military actions

Wyden, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he could not discuss classified details of U.S. military operations in Venezuela. Asked about casualties, he said only that the toll was “too many.”

On questions surrounding Venezuelan oil, Wyden said he believes economic interests are influencing U.S. involvement. “What’s driving it is oil interests, because that’s what drives most of Donald Trump’s economic and national security issues,” he said.

Epstein investigation

Wyden said accountability in the case involving Jeffrey Epstein falls into “two lanes.” One involves the Justice Department, which he criticized under Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“I wouldn’t stay up waiting on her to produce anything,” Wyden said.

Wyden said he is focused on what he calls the “follow-the-money lane,” an investigation he began during the Biden administration. That work includes examining a recently filed $12 billion lawsuit involving a wealthy financier and reviewing more than 4,000 wire transfers connected to Epstein.

Wyden said he plans to introduce banking reform legislation based on the investigation, aimed at preventing financial institutions from ignoring suspicious activity.

Other topics included immigration enforcement, elections, health care, wildfire policy and federal support for rural communities.

