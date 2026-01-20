© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden takes aim at Trump’s trade and economic policy

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published January 20, 2026 at 12:24 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
FILE - Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Oct. 19, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
MANDEL NGAN
/
AP
FILE - Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Oct. 19, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, who has represented Oregon in Congress for 45 years, including 30 years in the Senate, joined the Jefferson Exchange for a wide-ranging conversation on federal economic policy, national security and issues affecting Oregon.

Wyden, the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, criticized President Donald Trump’s economic approach, using the term “Donsense” to describe what he said is a pattern of misguided policies and decision-making.

Trade and federal economic policy

Wyden said tariffs function as taxes paid by American consumers and called Trump’s trade policies “deranged economics.” He said that about one in four U.S. jobs is connected to trade, making tariff policy a major concern for working families and businesses.

Venezuela and U.S. military actions

Wyden, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he could not discuss classified details of U.S. military operations in Venezuela. Asked about casualties, he said only that the toll was “too many.”

On questions surrounding Venezuelan oil, Wyden said he believes economic interests are influencing U.S. involvement. “What’s driving it is oil interests, because that’s what drives most of Donald Trump’s economic and national security issues,” he said.

Epstein investigation

Wyden said accountability in the case involving Jeffrey Epstein falls into “two lanes.” One involves the Justice Department, which he criticized under Attorney General Pam Bondi.
“I wouldn’t stay up waiting on her to produce anything,” Wyden said.

Wyden said he is focused on what he calls the “follow-the-money lane,” an investigation he began during the Biden administration. That work includes examining a recently filed $12 billion lawsuit involving a wealthy financier and reviewing more than 4,000 wire transfers connected to Epstein.

Wyden said he plans to introduce banking reform legislation based on the investigation, aimed at preventing financial institutions from ignoring suspicious activity.

Other topics included immigration enforcement, elections, health care, wildfire policy and federal support for rural communities.

Guest

  • Sen. Ron Wyden, Democrat from Oregon
Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Jefferson ExchangeAppfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay