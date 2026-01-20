© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Exploring music and arts across Southern Oregon and Northern California

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published January 20, 2026 at 12:43 PM PST
Dave Jackson (left), host of Open Air on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, and Vanessa Finney (right), JPR arts reporter and host of The Creative Way and My Better Half podcasts, join Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Jan. 20, 2026.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
Each month, we explore the music, culture and the arts around Southern Oregon and Northern California.

Listeners are invited to join the conversation by sharing thoughts on arts and music performances in the region. Email your thoughts to jx@jeffnet.org, and we'll feature select listener recommendations in a future episode.

Guests

  • Vanessa Finney: JPR newscaster, arts reporter and podcast host
  • Dave Jackson, host and music director for JPR's Rhythm and News service
  • Fred Tempas, president of the Chamber Players of the Redwoods

Event

  • The Chamber Players of the Redwoods perform a free concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 1, at the Lutheran Church of Arcata, 151 E. 16th St., Arcata, California, 95521.
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
