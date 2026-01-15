YouthLine brings peer-based crisis support to southern Oregon

YouthLine, a crisis and support line where young people talk with other young people, is expanding its outreach in southern Oregon, with a focus on building connections with young people, schools, and community groups across the region.

YouthLine runs call centers in Portland and Bend, staffed by youth volunteers and young adult interns, who undergo extensive training and are supervised by highly skilled clinicians. The organization has served ages 10 to 24 since 2000 and is an accredited crisis service through the American Association of Suicidology.

"I'm looking forward to building connections in southern Oregon," said Pan Hamsa, Youthline's southern Oregon coordinator. She said the goal is to reduce stigma around mental health and help young people understand what support is available to them.

Beyond answering calls and texts through the crisis line, YouthLine also serves as a youth development program, offering mentorship, skill-building, and workforce experience for volunteers and interns, while encouraging open conversations about mental health and help-seeking.

If you or someone you know needs support:

Youth volunteers are available daily from 4–10 p.m. Pacific Time. Adults are available by phone at all other times.



Call: 877-968-8491

877-968-8491 Teen: ‘teen2teen’ to 839863

‘teen2teen’ to 839863 Email: teen2teen@linesforlife.org

teen2teen@linesforlife.org Chat: Online

Pan Hamsa, YouthLine Outreach Coordinator