The Jefferson Exchange

YouthLine brings peer-based crisis support to southern Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published January 15, 2026 at 2:11 PM PST
A group of people stand shoulder to shoulder with their arms around one another, wearing YouthLine shirts and facing away from the camera.
Youthline
YouthLine is staffed by trained youth volunteers who provide peer-to-peer support for young people. The organization is expanding outreach efforts in southern Oregon.

YouthLine, a crisis and support line where young people talk with other young people, is expanding its outreach in southern Oregon, with a focus on building connections with young people, schools, and community groups across the region.

YouthLine runs call centers in Portland and Bend, staffed by youth volunteers and young adult interns, who undergo extensive training and are supervised by highly skilled clinicians. The organization has served ages 10 to 24 since 2000 and is an accredited crisis service through the American Association of Suicidology.

"I'm looking forward to building connections in southern Oregon," said Pan Hamsa, Youthline's southern Oregon coordinator. She said the goal is to reduce stigma around mental health and help young people understand what support is available to them.

Beyond answering calls and texts through the crisis line, YouthLine also serves as a youth development program, offering mentorship, skill-building, and workforce experience for volunteers and interns, while encouraging open conversations about mental health and help-seeking.

If you or someone you know needs support:

Youth volunteers are available daily from 4–10 p.m. Pacific Time. Adults are available by phone at all other times.

Guest

  • Pan Hamsa, YouthLine Outreach Coordinator
Pan Hamsa, YouthLine outreach coordinator joins Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Jan. 15, 2026.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
Pan Hamsa, YouthLine outreach coordinator joins Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Jan. 15, 2026.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
