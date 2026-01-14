Oregon State University engineers are rethinking concrete with 3D printing

Concrete has shaped cities for centuries, forming the backbone of roads, buildings and other infrastructure.

"It's something that's been around forever, and it's worked," said Devin Roach, an engineering professor at Oregon State University.

Despite its durability and ubiquity, researchers and policymakers increasingly agree that concrete significantly contributes to climate change.

But that long-standing approach to building may be changing, thanks to a new 3D-printed concrete alternative created at OSU.

Roach, who is also the director of OSU's Versatile Advanced Manufacturing lab, and his team of researchers have developed a 3D-printed concrete substitute.

He said the new material cures far faster than traditional concrete, uses low-carbon materials and could enable quicker, more sustainable construction.

