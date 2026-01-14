Historic Liberty Theater features 'Moriarty, A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure'

Little Theatre on the Bay is a longtime community theater group based at the historic Liberty Theatre in North Bend, in Coos County.

Founded in the late 1940s, the organization is the second-oldest continuously operating performing arts group in Oregon. It purchased the Liberty Theatre in 1975 and later completed extensive renovations to preserve the building.

Each year, the group produces a full season of stage productions featuring volunteer actors and stage crew members dedicated to community theater. Its next production is "Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure," directed by Jeremy Conway and Talis Slatick.

The Liberty Theatre The Liberty Theatre in North Bend, Oregon.

Event

"Ken Ludwig’s Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure," the latest production from Little Theatre on the Bay, runs Jan. 30– Feb. 8 at the Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave., North Bend, Oregon 97459. Tickets are available here.

Guest

Jeremy Conway, lead director