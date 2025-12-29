What will living in Oregon be like in 2050?

A little more than 50 years ago, in 1973, the Oregon state legislature passed a bill that set in motion the nation's first statewide comprehensive planning system and shaped the growth and character of Oregon for the last 50 years. Now, the state has asked Portland State University researchers and planners to look ahead and provide information on past and current trends occurring across a broad variety of societal conditions.

Using data and contextualized information, from food production, land use and climate change, to housing and homelessness, along with myriad other major considerations, PSU researchers authored "Toward Oregon 2050: Planning a Better Future."

Editor Megan Horst joins the Exchange to talk about the statewide comprehensive planning effort, looking ahead 25 years into the future.