© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

What will living in Oregon be like in 2050?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 29, 2025 at 10:02 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Portland State University

A little more than 50 years ago, in 1973, the Oregon state legislature passed a bill that set in motion the nation's first statewide comprehensive planning system and shaped the growth and character of Oregon for the last 50 years. Now, the state has asked Portland State University researchers and planners to look ahead and provide information on past and current trends occurring across a broad variety of societal conditions.

Using data and contextualized information, from food production, land use and climate change, to housing and homelessness, along with myriad other major considerations, PSU researchers authored "Toward Oregon 2050: Planning a Better Future."

Editor Megan Horst joins the Exchange to talk about the statewide comprehensive planning effort, looking ahead 25 years into the future.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedJefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay