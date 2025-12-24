SOU President has new contract, new challenges

Southern Oregon University has endured a gauntlet of challenges this year, which include one of the deepest budget cuts in school history. At the same time, federal immigration tactics have targeted students across the country and sparked fear across the SOU student community. SOU President Dr. Rick Bailey joins the Exchange to discuss the challenges facing SOU, how he's navigating the tumultuous waters, and his vision for the campus near-term and long-term.

JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay Dr. Rick Bailey Jr., President of Southern Oregon University, joins Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Oct. 22, 2025.