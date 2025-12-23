JX Meets local leaders: Madeleine DeAndreis, Mayor of Fort Jones, CA

Fort Jones, California, is a small, historic town in Siskiyou County's Scott Valley. The city is known for its scenic beauty, quiet atmosphere, and origins as a U.S. Army fort established in 1852 to protect settlers from the region's indigenous natives.

While the original fort is gone, the town preserves history with the Fort Jones Museum, featuring local artifacts and war memorabilia, and remains a community-focused place surrounded by the Klamath Mountains.