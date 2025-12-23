© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

JX Meets local leaders: Madeleine DeAndreis, Mayor of Fort Jones, CA

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 23, 2025 at 10:01 AM PST
Fort Jones, California Mayor Madeleine DeAndreis and the city museum.
Siskiyou Daily News
Fort Jones, California Mayor Madeleine DeAndreis and the city museum.

Fort Jones, California, is a small, historic town in Siskiyou County's Scott Valley. The city is known for its scenic beauty, quiet atmosphere, and origins as a U.S. Army fort established in 1852 to protect settlers from the region's indigenous natives.

While the original fort is gone, the town preserves history with the Fort Jones Museum, featuring local artifacts and war memorabilia, and remains a community-focused place surrounded by the Klamath Mountains.

  • Madeleine DeAndreis, Mayor of Fort Jones, California.
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
