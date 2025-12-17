Wildlife crossings in Oregon save the lives of large animals and humans

Roads across Oregon cut through wildlife habitat. When animals, both large and small, make the dangerous journey across the road, thousands will lose their lives in collisions with vehicles. Approximately 5,000 deer, elk, bears, antelope and other large animals are killed on Oregon roads by vehicles every year. The risk to humans can also be fatal. But efforts are underway to address the problem.

Tim Greseth, executive director of the Oregon Wildlife Foundation, joins the Exchange to discuss the problem and potential solutions.

