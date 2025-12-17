Chiloquin Community Center gets an upgrade

Hundreds of people use the Chiloquin Community Center each month to visit the Chiloquin Library, Two Rivers Art Gallery, attend meetings and take part in community events. Chiloquin Visions in Progress (CVIP) recently announced the completion of a critical upgrade at the center: the installation of two ADA-compliant automatic door openers on the public restrooms.

The project, funded by the Pacific Power Foundation, seeks to make restroom access safer and more independent for all community members, especially seniors and people with mobility challenges. The new automatic doors help visitors who use wheelchairs, walkers or other mobility aids, as well as those with limited upper-body strength.

