© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

Anima Mundi Productions hosts concert at SOU with renown Palestinian-Jordanian composer

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 4, 2025 at 10:03 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Dr. Shireen Abu-Khader performs with the USUL Ensemble.
Karen Reeves
/
Usul
Dr. Shireen Abu-Khader performs with the USUL Ensemble.

Ethan Gans-Morse is co-founder and executive director of Anima Mundi Productions, which is producing a concert at the SOU Music Recital Hall on Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. The concert will be a showcase of "Music of the Middle East" featuring Dr. Shireen Abu-Khader.

Dr. Abu-Khader and Ethan Gans-Morse joined the Jefferson Exchange to discuss the music, a film produced specifically for the concert and the challenges that prevented the USUL Ensemble, co-founded by Abu-Khader, from performing live at the event.

During her residency in Oregon, Dr. Abu-Khader will lead workshops, community engagement activities and performances, culminating in the premiere screening of the USUL Ensemble’s newest film project alongside live presentations of her original compositions and arrangements on Dec. 7.

Dr. Shireen Abu-Khader
Melanie Gordon
Dr. Shireen Abu-Khader

ABOUT
Shireen Abu-Khader is a Palestinian-Jordanian-Canadian composer, conductor, and music educator whose work bridges Arabic musical heritage with contemporary choral and interdisciplinary expression. Based in Toronto, she is the founder of Dozan World, a platform dedicated to publishing, teaching, and sharing Levantine choral repertoire with global audiences. Her music, rooted in the sonic, poetic, and rhythmic traditions of the Arab world, invites singers into a space of connection, memory, and cultural curiosity.

Abu-Khader's compositions have been commissioned and performed internationally. Known for weaving Arabic modalities with contemporary choral textures, her works such as I Forgive, Nabd, Ma Ziltu Hayyan, and Rumour Mill reflect a distinctive musical voice grounded in both innovation and ancestral resonance.

Ethan Gans-Morse, co-founder of Anima Mundi Productions
Anima Mundi
Ethan Gans-Morse, co-founder of Anima Mundi Productions

A sought-after clinician, Abu-Khader has led workshops and residencies with ACDA chapters, university music departments, and community choirs, offering an accessible and authentic approach to Arabic repertoire. She is also the co-developer of the Arabic and Middle Eastern IPA system, a groundbreaking tool enabling choirs worldwide to approach Arabic diction with clarity and confidence.

In addition to her choral work, Shireen is a co-founder, composer, and performer with USUL Ensemble, a Toronto-based group blending Arabic classical tradition with contemporary storytelling.

Ethan Gans-Morse is co-founder and executive director of Anima Mundi Productions. Gans was previously on the Exchange in 2024 to discuss the Ukrainian Cultural Fair.

Dr. Shireen Abu-Khader (left) is the star performer in "Music of the Middle East" concert produced by Anima Mundi, whose co-founder is Ethan Gans-Morse (right). Both were in-studio guests of the Jefferson Exchange with host Mike Green on Dec. 4, 2025.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
Dr. Shireen Abu-Khader (left) is the star performer in "Music of the Middle East" concert produced by Anima Mundi, whose co-founder is Ethan Gans-Morse (right). Both were in-studio guests of the Jefferson Exchange with host Mike Green on Dec. 4, 2025.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedJefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay